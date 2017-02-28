Pakistan, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in trade, S&T, education, defence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain and

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday

agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries in the

fields of trade, education, science and technology and

defense.

The two leaders also agreed to continue to extend

support to each other on issues of Nagorno-Karabakh and Jammu

and Kashmir respectively.

The President said this in a meeting with President of

the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Aiwan-e-Sadr,

on Tuesday.

President Ilham Aliyev is visiting Pakistan to attend

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit. The two

Presidents had one-to-one meeting, which was followed by

delegation level interaction.

Speaking on the occasion, President Ilham Aliyev

underlined the need to impress upon the world that Islam is a

religion of peace.

He called for initiating joint ventures in the fields of

textile, agricultural and appliances. President Aliyev said

that his country will hold Islamic solidarity sports this

year.

President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan and

Azerbaijan will continue to work together for regional peace,

progress and prosperity.

President Mamnoon Hussain stressed upon the need to

further enhance the volume of bilateral trade. He stated that

Azeri investors have an excellent opportunity to benefit from

Pakistan’s liberal investment policy and its big market.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that Pakistan

was his second home and his country is keen to expand

cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors.

He stated that Azerbaijan and Pakistan will work

together for regional progress and development. President

Aliyev said that both countries share similar views on

regional and international issues.

The visiting dignitary thanked President Mamnoon Hussain

for according warm welcome to him and to his delegation and

said that his country is keen to benefit from Pakistan’s

expertise in different sectors.

Earlier, upon arrival, President Ilham Aliyev was warmly

received by President Mamnoon Hussain at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. On

the occasion, children clad in traditional dress presented

bouquets to the visiting dignitary.

The Azeri delegation included Minister for Foreign

Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov, Advisor to President on Foreign

Affairs Navruz Mammadov, Minister for Economy Shahin

Mustafayev, Minister for Energy Natig Aliyev and Ambassador of

Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada.