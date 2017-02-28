Pakistan, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in trade, S&T, education, defence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain and
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday
agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries in the
fields of trade, education, science and technology and
defense.
The two leaders also agreed to continue to extend
support to each other on issues of Nagorno-Karabakh and Jammu
and Kashmir respectively.
The President said this in a meeting with President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Aiwan-e-Sadr,
on Tuesday.
President Ilham Aliyev is visiting Pakistan to attend
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit. The two
Presidents had one-to-one meeting, which was followed by
delegation level interaction.
Speaking on the occasion, President Ilham Aliyev
underlined the need to impress upon the world that Islam is a
religion of peace.
He called for initiating joint ventures in the fields of
textile, agricultural and appliances. President Aliyev said
that his country will hold Islamic solidarity sports this
year.
President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan and
Azerbaijan will continue to work together for regional peace,
progress and prosperity.
President Mamnoon Hussain stressed upon the need to
further enhance the volume of bilateral trade. He stated that
Azeri investors have an excellent opportunity to benefit from
Pakistan’s liberal investment policy and its big market.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that Pakistan
was his second home and his country is keen to expand
cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors.
He stated that Azerbaijan and Pakistan will work
together for regional progress and development. President
Aliyev said that both countries share similar views on
regional and international issues.
The visiting dignitary thanked President Mamnoon Hussain
for according warm welcome to him and to his delegation and
said that his country is keen to benefit from Pakistan’s
expertise in different sectors.
Earlier, upon arrival, President Ilham Aliyev was warmly
received by President Mamnoon Hussain at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. On
the occasion, children clad in traditional dress presented
bouquets to the visiting dignitary.
The Azeri delegation included Minister for Foreign
Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov, Advisor to President on Foreign
Affairs Navruz Mammadov, Minister for Economy Shahin
Mustafayev, Minister for Energy Natig Aliyev and Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada.