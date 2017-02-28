Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign MoU for cooperation in energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan Tuesday

signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for inter-governmental cooperation in the field of energy.

The MoU was signed at the Prime Minister House shortly

after the one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who landed

here earlier on the day to attend the 13th ECO summit.

On his arrival at the PM House, Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif received the foreign dignitary at the main entrance.

Both the leaders shook hands and proceeded for one-on-one

meeting.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi and Azerbaijan Minister for Energy Natig Aliyev

signed the MoU that was witnessed by the prime minister and

the visiting president.

Earlier, during the delegation level talks, both the

countries discussed ways of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Defence

Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Foreign

Secretary Designate Tehmina Janjua represented Pakistan in the

delegation level talks.

The Azerbaijan delegation comprised President Ilham

Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Adviser to

President Novruz Mammadov, Minister for Economy Shaheen

Mustafayev, Minister for Energy Natig Aliyev and Ambassador of

Azerbaijan in Pakistan Ali Alizada.