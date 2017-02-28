Pakistan, Azerbaijan for increasing economic ties to optimum level

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan Tuesday
agreed to increase efforts for attaining the optimum level of
economic cooperation and the two countries should set the goals
of concluding agreements of preferential tariff and trade, investment, energy and other areas for the purpose.
The understanding was reached during a one-on-one meeting
between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham
Aliyev who landed here earlier on the day to attend the 13th ECO
summit.
On his arrival at the PM House, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
received the foreign dignitary at the main entrance. Both the
leaders shook hands and proceeded for one-on-one meeting.
The prime minister welcomed the Azerbaijan president to the
ECO summit and thanked for the hospitality extended to him during
his last visit to Baku in October.
Both the leaders reviewed the decisions taken during the prime
minister’s visit and expressed satisfaction at the progress of
implementation of those decisions.
The two leaders underscored that Islamabad Declaration and ECO
Vision 2025 were important documents and would offer a roadmap for
the success of the organization and common prosperity of the entire
region.
The two sides noted that trade figures did not reflect the
potential existing between the two states in terms of economic
cooperation and decided to create more opportunities for increase in
trade and economic activities.
They hoped that economic relations between the
two countries would grow in the near future.
Prime Minister Sharif appreciated Azerbaijan’s continued
support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Azerbaijan’s invaluable
role in OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.
He reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on Azerbaijan’s
stand on Nagorno-Karabakh issue.
The president of Azerbaijan expressed his pleasure on
attending the ECO summit and thanked the prime minister for the
hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.
Ilham Aliyev thanked the prime minister’s continued support on
the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
He also expressed concerns over the escalation of human rights
violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and reiterated Azerbaijan’s
support for the exercise of the right to self-determination for the
people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for increasing economic ties to optimum level
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan Tuesday