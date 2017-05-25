Pakistan, Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations, games enhance ties: Pak Envoy

KARACHI, May 25 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy close
friendly ties and the games contribute towards enhancing these
relationship further.
This was stated by Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dr. Saeed
Khan Mahnand, while speaking at a reception he hosted for the
officials of Pakistani contingent headed by the president of Pakistan
Olympic Association, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan, in Baku- the
capital of Azerbaijan, which hosted the Fourth Islamic Solidarity
Games from May 12 to 22.
The envoy said that the very reason that the host country won
the games by bagging 75 gold medals, was the availability of the
excellent sports infrastructure in Azerbaijan.
The government here as well as the national olympic committee had
played a leading role for the provision of such facilities.
Dr. Saeed also spoke of the collaboration between Pakistan and
Ajerbaijan in various fields including sports.
He said that collaboration under the youth and sports policy, for
holding various events and training would prove to be beneficial for
the sportsmen from the two sides and provision of a platform for
training for the international events.
Gen. Arif Hassan while thanking the Ambassador, said that the POA
was taking every steps for the promotion and development of sports in
Pakistan.
He said that it is our desire that more sportsmen be provided
opportunities to participate in the international events.
The Secretary General of POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Chief De
Mission Syed Abid Qadri, Deputy CDM Shahid Islam and Nasir Mahmood,
Deputy Head of Mission of Pakistani Embassy in Baku, Mubashir Ahmed
Tahir and Col. Asif Mehdi were also present on the occasion.