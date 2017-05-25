Pakistan, Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations, games enhance ties: Pak Envoy

KARACHI, May 25 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy close

friendly ties and the games contribute towards enhancing these

relationship further.

This was stated by Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dr. Saeed

Khan Mahnand, while speaking at a reception he hosted for the

officials of Pakistani contingent headed by the president of Pakistan

Olympic Association, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Arif Hassan, in Baku- the

capital of Azerbaijan, which hosted the Fourth Islamic Solidarity

Games from May 12 to 22.

The envoy said that the very reason that the host country won

the games by bagging 75 gold medals, was the availability of the

excellent sports infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The government here as well as the national olympic committee had

played a leading role for the provision of such facilities.

Dr. Saeed also spoke of the collaboration between Pakistan and

Ajerbaijan in various fields including sports.

He said that collaboration under the youth and sports policy, for

holding various events and training would prove to be beneficial for

the sportsmen from the two sides and provision of a platform for

training for the international events.

Gen. Arif Hassan while thanking the Ambassador, said that the POA

was taking every steps for the promotion and development of sports in

Pakistan.

He said that it is our desire that more sportsmen be provided

opportunities to participate in the international events.

The Secretary General of POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Chief De

Mission Syed Abid Qadri, Deputy CDM Shahid Islam and Nasir Mahmood,

Deputy Head of Mission of Pakistani Embassy in Baku, Mubashir Ahmed

Tahir and Col. Asif Mehdi were also present on the occasion.