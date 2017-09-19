Pakistan aware of all external, internal challenges: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the incumbent government and security as well as law enforcement agencies were very much aware of all the internal as well external challenges being confronted by the country.

He stated this while responding to a Point of Order raised

by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Ch. Aitzaz Ahsan.

It was regarding the revelations made by the former minister for

Interior during a TV Interview that there were some serious threats to the country which were known only to four personalities including him and the former prime minister.

The minister said all the challenges were very well known by cabinet and

National Security Committee (NSC).

Pakistan was becoming stable both internally as well as economically

and its opponents were afraid of its progress thus trying to hamper it, the minister said.