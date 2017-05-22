ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana
Tanveer Hussain held a meeting with Chairman State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus Gurulev Sergei on the sidelines of International Arms and Military Equipment Machinery Exhibition Milex-2017.
During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest besides
defence production cooperation and collaboration, a PID press relese Monday said.
The minister, who is on an official visit to Belarus, said Pakistan
provided an excellent environment for foreign investors and that Pak-Belarus
joint venture in defence sector was on the horizon.
Gurulev Sergei underlined the need to establish close interaction
between defence industries of the two countries as it would boost bilateral
trade and investment.
He expressed the desire that defence industries of both the countries
should take benefit from each other’s expertise.
The two sides agreed that there was a great scope for cooperation in
the field of defence industry.
Pakistan attractive destination for foreign investment: Tanveer
ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana