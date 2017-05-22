Pakistan attractive destination for foreign investment: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana

Tanveer Hussain held a meeting with Chairman State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus Gurulev Sergei on the sidelines of International Arms and Military Equipment Machinery Exhibition Milex-2017.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest besides

defence production cooperation and collaboration, a PID press relese Monday said.

The minister, who is on an official visit to Belarus, said Pakistan

provided an excellent environment for foreign investors and that Pak-Belarus

joint venture in defence sector was on the horizon.

Gurulev Sergei underlined the need to establish close interaction

between defence industries of the two countries as it would boost bilateral

trade and investment.

He expressed the desire that defence industries of both the countries

should take benefit from each other’s expertise.

The two sides agreed that there was a great scope for cooperation in

the field of defence industry.