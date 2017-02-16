Pakistan attaches great importance to ties with Sri Lanka: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said Pakistan and Sri Lanka could cooperate in counter terrorism in a comprehensive manner including sharing of experience and working together to eliminate that menace.

He was talking to Commander, Sri Lankan Navy, Vice Admiral R C Wijegunaratne who called on him at the Ministry of Defence Production in Rawalpindi.

Secretary Defence Production, Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Owais was also present.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, the ties have grown to great extent over last six decades and warmth of bilateral relations is amply reflective of exchanges at leadership level,” Rana Tanveer said.

The Minister mentioned there was a considerable potential for cooperation between the two countries, adding that Pakistan had always proposed futuristic cooperation to Sri Lanka.

He said it was Pakistan’s ardent desire to promote peace and cooperation in South Asia. For that Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and wishes to see it as a vibrant regional organization.

The Minister said Pakistan also desired Sri Lanka and other countries of region to make it an effective organization so that people could benefit from fruits of the regional cooperation.