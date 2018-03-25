Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with Turkey: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey as both the fraternal countries are tied in the bonds of religion, history and culture.

The existing relations could be further cemented through enhancing interaction of parliamentarians of both the countries, he said while talking to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), Ismail Kahraman, on the sideline meeting during 138th Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly at Geneva, Switzerland, according to a message received here Sunday.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the people of Pakistan and Turkey had exemplary feelings of respect and friendliness for each other that could best be materialized in the form of enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries.

He termed the friendship between his country and Turkey “a historic association that is deeply imbedded in our people’s hearts and minds”.

Underlining the importance of inter-parliamentary exchange of delegations, he said such exchanges would provide opportunities to exchange views and learn from the experiences of each other.

The NA speaker also stressed the need for robust connectivity with Turkey, as the country held a unique importance in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for regional cooperation.

Ismail Kahraman said Turkey was determined foster robust ties with Pakistan through enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

He remarked that Pakistan-Turkey bilateral cooperation would unleash a new wave of connectivity in the region.

He reaffirmed his commitment for expanding trade and cultural relations with Pakistan and urged the need for greater exchanges of Parliamentary delegations.

While congratulating on Pakistan Day, Ismail Kahraman said the Turkish people could never forget the sacrifices of the Muslims of the Indo-Pakistan during the Turk War of Liberation.

The Turkish Speaker said his country desired to translate that historic association with Pakistan into economic and strategic partnership in all fields for mutual benefit of both the nations.