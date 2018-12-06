Pakistan at watershed of its history, everyone will have to play role to take it forward: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI, Dec 06 (APP):Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday said Pakistan

was standing at the watershed of its history and prudent decisions were needed to take the country forward.

“We are at the watershed of our history beyond where the period could be either very good or otherwise. We (the nation) have to take the decision where to take it,” he said at a news briefing here at ISPR.