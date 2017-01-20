Pakistan assures all out support for snow leopard conservation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Minister for Climate Change, Zahid
Hamid on Friday said that Global Change Impact Study Centre in Pakistan
would provide full support to Snow Leopard Secretariat and range
countries with solid science to help interventions.
He said this while chairing a meeting of Global Snow Leopard
Steering Committee held in Nepal amid presence of 12 snow leopard
range countries. Pakistan had been elected as chair for two years
in March 2015, said a message received here from Kathmandu, Nepal.
The minister emphasized pivoting role of communities that live
in snow leopard habitat and highlighted that Pakistan has prepared
new forest policy in consultation with provinces.
This includes forestry, wildlife, bio-diversity, water and
other important components.
He said a Climate Change Council would be established
under relevant Act in Pakistan which would be headed by the prime
minister.
Minister for Environment of Kyrghizstan, Rustamov invited
the prime minister and president of Pakistan for Global Snow Leopard
Summit, scheduled to be held in Bishkek in September this year.
The prime minister’s focal person on climate change and Green
Pakistan Programme, Inspector General Forests and other senior
officials are attending the event from Pakistan.
It merits mentioned here that Snow Leopard is a majestic and
elusive animal found only in 12 countries including Pakistan.
Its healthy population signifies a healthy climate.
The Bishkek Declaration was adopted by 12 range countries
during Snow Leopard Forum in October, 2013 under leadership of
President Atambaev of Kyrgyzstan.
To review and guide various elements of management and
implementation of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection
Program (GSLEP), the second high level Steering Committee meeting
is being organized in Kathmandu, Nepal.
The co-organizers are Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem
Protection Program Secretariat, Global Environment Facility, Snow
Leopard Trust, United Nations Development Program and World Wildlife
Fund.
