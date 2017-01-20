Pakistan assures all out support for snow leopard conservation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Minister for Climate Change, Zahid

Hamid on Friday said that Global Change Impact Study Centre in Pakistan

would provide full support to Snow Leopard Secretariat and range

countries with solid science to help interventions.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Global Snow Leopard

Steering Committee held in Nepal amid presence of 12 snow leopard

range countries. Pakistan had been elected as chair for two years

in March 2015, said a message received here from Kathmandu, Nepal.

The minister emphasized pivoting role of communities that live

in snow leopard habitat and highlighted that Pakistan has prepared

new forest policy in consultation with provinces.

This includes forestry, wildlife, bio-diversity, water and

other important components.

He said a Climate Change Council would be established

under relevant Act in Pakistan which would be headed by the prime

minister.

Minister for Environment of Kyrghizstan, Rustamov invited

the prime minister and president of Pakistan for Global Snow Leopard

Summit, scheduled to be held in Bishkek in September this year.

The prime minister’s focal person on climate change and Green

Pakistan Programme, Inspector General Forests and other senior

officials are attending the event from Pakistan.

It merits mentioned here that Snow Leopard is a majestic and

elusive animal found only in 12 countries including Pakistan.

Its healthy population signifies a healthy climate.

The Bishkek Declaration was adopted by 12 range countries

during Snow Leopard Forum in October, 2013 under leadership of

President Atambaev of Kyrgyzstan.

To review and guide various elements of management and

implementation of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection

Program (GSLEP), the second high level Steering Committee meeting

is being organized in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The co-organizers are Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem

Protection Program Secretariat, Global Environment Facility, Snow

Leopard Trust, United Nations Development Program and World Wildlife

Fund.