Pakistan asks US to work together for peace: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif has said that Pakistan had asked the United States to work

together for peace in the region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi had apprised the United States

about the efforts of Pakistan for restoration of peace.

He said that Pakistan wanted to have good relations with

United States based on mutual respect.

He said Pakistan had also apprised the US that strong border

management system and repatriation of Afghan refugees, would help

address issues.

The forty percent territory of Afghanistan was under the

control of Taliban, he said, adding that no hideouts of such

elements were found in Pakistan.

To a question, Khawaja Asif said that Vice President of US

did not say anything which can harm relations between the two

countries.

Pakistan had banned the defunct organizations according to

the law of the country, he said.