Pakistan Army wins 10th National Cadet Wrestling Championship

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP): Pakistan Army clinched the trophy after

securing 84 points in the 10th National Cadet and Junior Championship

played here at Lala Ayub Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this

occasion. Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar, Organizing Secretary Lala Qayyum Shinwari, officials, players from various participating teams, and large number of spectators witnessed the thrill-packed contests.

Punjab secured 74 points and got second position while Higher Education Commission team claimed 66 points and remained at third. Pakistan Wapda with 62 points got fourth position. Sindh took fifth position with 52 points, while Islamabad and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 35 points each. Balochistan got 20 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also won one gold medal. In the 50kg weight category Mansoor of Pakistan Army won gold medal, Khalil of Punjab recorded silver medal and Muhammad Khan of HEC grabbed bronze medal.

In the 55kg weight Shahban of Army won gold medal, followed by Ahmad of Punjab and Kamran of Wapda took third position by winning bronze medal.

In the 60kg weight Muhammad of Army won gold medal, followed by Amir Hamza of HEC and Jaffar of Sindh and Fazal of Punjab won bronze medals respectively. In the 65kg weight Muhammad Zeeshan upset Hammad Butt of Wapda by winning gold medal, Hammad awarded silver medal and Abu Hurara of Punjab and Muhammad Yar of Pakistan Army were remained at third with bronze medals.

In the 70kg weight Inayat Ullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa handed an

upsetting defeat to Adnan of HEC on points. Falak Sher of Punjab and Shehzad of Army got bronze medals and were remained at third respectively. In the 74kg weight category Ghulam Gohar of Wapda won gold medal, followed by Abdul Haleem of KP and Fateh Ullah of Sindh and Tuqir Nasir of Punjab got third positions.

In the 84kg weight Mohsin of Pakistan Army defeated Sheharyar of Punjab

in the final and won gold medal while Nouman of KP and Saad of HEC grabbed bronze medals. In the 96kg weight Mehboobn Hussain of Pakistan Army won gold medal, followed by Owais and Abdul Wahad and Kashif Mahmoon of Army were declared joint third. In the 120kg weight Muhammad Bilal of Pakistan Army won gold medal by defeating Raja Muhammad Haq of Islamabad while Ikram Shah of Punjab and Shan Gul of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won bronze medals.

At the end, the chief guest Syed Aqil Shah gave away trophies, medals

and cash prizes to the position holders.

In his brief chat, Syed Aqil Shah, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan

Wrestling Federation, lauded the efforts of the KP Wrestling Association for organizing the event wherein teams from Pakistan Army Wapda, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad took part. He said Pakistan has great potential of wrestling and such talent needs to be polished under qualified coaches. He said Pakistan Wrestling Federation is working hard to facilitate the wrestlers. Pakistan, he said, has good position in South Asia countries.