Pakistan Army returns woman who crossed LOC

RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday returned a woman to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), who inadvertently had
crossed over the Line of Control (LOC).
As a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of Pakistan Army’s efforts to maintain peace
and tranquility along LOC Mst Azmat Jan wife of Muhammad Shakeel, a resident of
Degwar Maldialan, Indian Occupied Kashmir has been returned today (Tuesday),
stated an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.
Azmat Jan had inadvertently crossed over LOC at Chirikot sector and she
was returned to IOK at Rawala-Poonch crossing point on humanitarian grounds.
Civil and military officials of both sides were present on the occasion, the ISPR statement added.
