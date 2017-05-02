Pakistan Army is professional military outfit: Indian DGMO told

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday informed India that Pakistan Army is a professional military outfit and upholds highest standards of conduct thus allegations of mutilation are attempt to divert world attention from situation within the valley.

“Routine weekly Hotline Contact was established between Pakistan and Indian Director Generals of Military Operations DGMOs on May 2, 2017 at 1130 hrs (PST). The DG MO Pakistan Army rejected baseless and unfounded Indian allegations of mutilation of Indian Army Soldier’s bodies by Pakistan Army,” Inter Services Public Relations in a press release said.

The DGMO reiterated that neither Cease Fire Violations (CFV) occurred in the alleged Sector nor crossing of LoC by own troops has taken place.

He highlighted “Pakistan Army is a professional military outfit and upholds the highest standards of conduct. Allegations of mutilation are un Indian attempt to divert the attention of world from situation within the valley.”

The DGMO Pakistan Army asked for actionable evidence and urged that Indian Army should look inward to probe the incidence and also cautioned his Indian counter part that we are fully committed to maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC, however, any dis-adventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing.

The DGMO Pakistan Amy also highlighted the issue of continuously targeting innocent civilians on LoC by Indian troops and apprised him that continuity of such action would invite appropriate response.