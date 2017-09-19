Pakistan, Arab League concerned over situation in Palestine, Kashmir; meet counterparts

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and

Secretary General Arab League Monday expressed grave concern on the situation in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, particularly “the brutal and flagrant targeting” of innocent civilians, women, elderly and children by the occupying forces.

The concern was expressed when the Foreign Minister met Secretary

General of the League of Arab States here on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly.

In his interaction with Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed

Aboul Gheit expressed recognition and appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace, harmony and cooperation, especially among the Muslim states.

Recalling Pakistan’s fraternal relations with the members of Arab

League including the unwavering support extended by Pakistan to the cause of Palestine, the Secretary General acknowledged the positive role that Pakistan can play in addressing the challenges confronted by the Muslim world.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif congratulated the Secretary General on his

dynamic leadership of the Organization and noted the importance of the Arab League as an anchor for stability within the Muslim World.

The Secretary General invited the Foreign Minister to visit Cairo.

Asif spent a busy day with a number of meetings with his counterparts

from Kyrgyzstan, Botswana and Namibia.

During meeting with Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev of Kyrgyzstan, the

two sides expressed satisfaction at the completion of necessary arrangements for CASA-1000 and the newly established air connectivity between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in multilateral fora,

especially at the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Noting the 25 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and

Kyrgyzstan, the Ministers agreed to mark the occasion through enhanced exchanges and holding bilateral consultations at senior levels.

Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia briefed Khawaja Asif

on the economic priorities of her government. She expressed Namibia’s appreciation for Pakistan’s support in the capacity building of Namibian diplomats.

The Ministers underscored the need for furthering bilateral cooperation

in economic and trade sectors. The Namibian side was invited to attend EXPO-PAKISTAN in November 2017 and IDEAS 2018 to be held in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi of Botswana expressed keen

desire to deepen economic, trade, educational and defense ties with Pakistan.

The two Ministers agreed to explore possibilities of investment and

economic cooperation. The Foreign Minister also invited businessmen from Botswana to the EXPO and IDEAS Pakistan.