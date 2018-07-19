Pakistan approaches OIC against Netherland’s blasphemous cartoon competition

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP):Pakistan has approached Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to lodge protest against a cartoon competition in Netherlands by an anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Haroon has written a letter to the Secretary General of OIC asking for collective action to register a protest of OIC countries with the Dutch authorities, the Foreign Office spokesman said at the weekly press briefing.

The opposition’s leading Freedom Party of Geert Wilders is planning to hold the blasphemous competition in the party’s secure offices in Dutch Parliament.

The spokesman said Pakistan would work closely with all OIC member states to raise the issue with the Dutch government.

He said Pakistan has called in the Dutch ambassador and the EU envoy, who represents 28 European countries, to register the protest.

“We have conveyed our condemnation of this deliberate attempt to vilify Islam. Such incidents should not go unpunished as they intentionally provoke Muslim community across the world and incite intolerance and violence,” he said.