Pakistan appreciates Turkish construction firms role in the infrastructure development: Hafiz Karim

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Kareem said on Wednesday that Pakistan greatly appreciates the role of Turkish construction companies in the infrastructure development in the country.

This he said while taking to Turkish Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin who called on here.

Turkish Ambassador congratulated the Federal Minister on taking charge of the Ministry Communications and the two discussed matters of mutual interest. Feeral Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Kareem welcomed the Turkish Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin and strongly encouraged Turkish businessmen/entrepreneurs for exploring countless investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Hafiz Abdul Kareem acknowledged that Turkish construction companies are well known all over the world for their competence and are executing mega projects like roads, bridges, dams, power stations etc, in the Middle East and Africa. M/s Byinder, SIFA, Limak Insaat Sanayi and EKO Construction & Trade Company have executed many NHA projects in Pakistan,he added.

The Turkish companies, entrepreneurs and financial institutions are invited to come forward and participate in construction of the roads, expressways, motorways, railways, maritime and aviation projects. In order of facilitate the transit traffic, Government of Pakistan has acceded to International UN TIR Convention. It may please be apprised that Ministry of Communications is also actively working for Pakistan’s accession to CMR Convention. Case has been submitted to Federal Cabinet for approval subsequent to which Pakistan will be able to accede shortly. This will facilitate the international transport.

As agreed, Turkish side may be requested to organize Capacity Building Training Program for group of Pakistan officials on TIR and ADR International Conventions as well as in the fields of digital tachygraphy, licensing, logistics and vehicle inspection stations.