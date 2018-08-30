Pakistan and Iran share fraternal relations: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House here Thursday and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Iranian Foreign Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation along with Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mr. Mehdi Honardoost, a press release said.

During meeting, the Speaker hoped that the two sides will continue to expand economic interaction for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy and connectivity. He further added that Pak-Iran Parliamentary engagement is highly imperative for promoting cohesion and stability in the entire region.

While talking with Iranian Foreign Minister, Asad Qaiser said that robust Pak-Iran relation is inevitable for regional peace, security and prosperity. He said that Pakistan believes in the unity of Muslim countries and stressed the importance of both Pakistan and Iran working together for resolution of problems faced by the Ummah.

Asad Qaiser said that Iran and Pakistan are intertwined by stronger multi-dimensional relations. Appreciating Iran’s geo-political significance, he remarked that Iran’s role is central to unifying the Muslim world and underlined the need for pro-active parliamentary diplomacy to further cooperation amongst the Muslim countries. He also noted that the two countries also need to move forward with consensus on matters of international importance.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran considers Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both nations will continue to chart the paths of prosperity together.

He reiterated Asad Qaiser’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations. He also conveyed the desire of the Iranian leadership and the government for continued efforts for growth in bilateral ties. He also supported the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir and urged to resolve these issues in peaceful manners.

Contending that Iran-Pakistan ties are influenced by the ancient and historical bonds between the two nations, Mohammad Jawad Zarif said that the two nations have always stood alongside each other in difficult condition and bilateral ties are unbreakable. He endorsed Asad Qaiser’s proposal for collaboration to promote sustainable patterns of governance and assist each other in institutional building for effective governance. On this occasion Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif also congratulated and conveyed best wishes from Iranian Speaker and his leadership to Asad Qaiser on his election as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.