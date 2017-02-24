Pakistan and China relations have attained an irreversible strategic character

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP) Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), led by Ambassador Lu Shumin and Islamabad Council of World Affairs (ICWA), led by Ambassador Khalid Mahmood met here for an in depth exchange of views on global environment, regional situation and Pakistan China bilateral relations with special focus on the speedy progress in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ICWA here Friday, the dialogue between two organizations forms part of a series that has attained regularity and a dynamic character, a press release of the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) said here Friday.

Eight member CPIFA delegation led by its Executive Vice President, a veteran diplomat includes: Amb Peng Keyu, Mayo Siewei, (both former diplomats and south Asian experts), Prof M.A Jiali, Director Center for Strategic Studies, Prof Ye Hailin, Chinese of Academy of Social Science, Shen Jun and Zeng Aiping (both CPIFA officials). ICWA was represented by policy relevant experts, former diplomats, technocrats, businessmen and lawyers.

In the joint session, the two sides discussed issues related to global transformations, the direction of US policies under President Turmp, regional security scenario and Pakistan China relations.

The two sides agreed that transformation in the global order has unfolded newer challenges and opportunities that will have to be addressed with diligence and care. It enhances collective responsibility towards peace and progress.

They also agreed that Pakistan China relations are a bulwark of stability and economic growth in a trans regional setting.

The bilateral relationship in the past six decades has moved from tactical domain to a strategic partnership. They expressed satisfaction at the fast realization of various projects under the rubric of CPEC. The time tested brotherly ties resonate in the people’s hearts and has attained an irreversible strategic character.

In addition to CPIFA ICWA dialogue, the delegation visited the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) and met representative of various think tanks for an informal exchange of views.

The delegation also held separate meetings with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman Senate Committees on Defence and CPEC, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.