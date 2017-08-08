Pakistan among top list of legislation to protect human rights

ISLAMABAD, Augus 8 (APP): Pakistan is one of the country which

passed highest number of legilation to protect Fundamental Human

Rights of people including 13 related to women protection, 7 child

rights, 10 minorities, 65 Civil, Political, Environment Rights

legislation from the National Assembly.

Besides that in Punjab Assembly, 19 laws were passed on

Civil, Political and Economic Rights, seven child rights, four

minorities while the Sindh assembly has done legislation on 15

Civil, Political and Economic Rights, two on women rights, five on

child rights and two on minorities rights, an official of Ministry

of Human Rights told APP.

In Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, 32 laws on Civil, Political and

Economic Rights, two on women rights, five on child and two on

minorities rights were promulgated, and the Balochistan assembly

passed 19 Civil, Political and Economic Rights legislation, one

women rights and two on child rights.

Major bills to protect rights of masses included Protection

against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2014,

Hindu Marriage Bill, 2015,Anti-Rape Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment)

Bill, 2013 and Anti Honour Killing Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment)

Bill, 2014 by the National Assembly.

However, the endeavour of provincial assemblies can be

revealed through Punjab Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Act, 2015

Restraint (Amendment) Act, 2015, under which wedding of a boy

below 18 year and girl below l6 years be considered an offence

punishable with imprisonment which may extend to 6 months and fine

of 50,000 rupees.

Punjab Prohibition of Child Labour at Brick Kilns Ordinance,

2016 enacted considering it necessary to prohibit employment of

below 18 years children at hazardous work places.

Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013 declares marriage

below the age of 18 years punishable by law.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elimination of Custom of Ghag Act, 2013,

addresses the customary practice under the name of Ghag whereby a

male person forcefully demands or claims the hand of a women

without her own or her parents’ or wail’s consent.

It has been made an offence punishable with imprisonment of

either description for a term which may extend to seven years but

shall not be less than three years and shall also be liable to

fine up to five hundred thousand rupees or both.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Employment of Children

Act, 2015, has been enacted to prohibit employment of children in

any establishment and to regulate the hours and other conditions

of workers in commercial establishments in the province.

Besides that it is also signatory of seven core United

Nations Conventions to undertake appropriate measures to uphold

the universal human rights standards in the country.