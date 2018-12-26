Pakistan among the four most Climate change affected countries: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said Pakistan is among the four most Climate Change affected countries.

Speaking at the national consultative workshop ” Mapping the role of civil society in Climate Action” by Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), he said the country was bearing millions of rupees loss every year due to the occurrence of disastrous earthquake, floods and drought prevailing at massive part of land, said a press release.