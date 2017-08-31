Pakistan American community gets involved in relief efforts after deadliest hurricane in decades

HOUSTON, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan Consulate General in collaboration

with the large Pakistani American community in the state of Texas is actively engaged in

relief efforts after the deadliest hurricane in decades that has so far claimed atleast 37

lives and inflicted damage running into billions of dollars.

Harvey, a category 4 storm with 130 miles per hour winds dropped more

than 4 feet of rains in parts of the Houston city, the most recoded by a tropical storm in

the continental US since 1950. CNN reported at least 37 deaths and Reuters said as

much $23 billion in damages occurred in just parts of two counties in the Houston state.

An estimated 200,000 Pakistani Americans live in Houston and have been

at the forefront of relief efforts not just for their own community but assisting other

communities as well.

After six days of torrential rains that devastated large parts of

Houston, the water has started to recede, enabling authorities to assess the real extent

of fatalities and damage. Alongside government efforts, citizens themselves have

undertaken the rescue work. Thousands of people have been housed in temporary

shelters including mosques across the city of Houston.

While overseeing the distribution of food boxes for needy families

affected by Hurricane Harvey, Ms. Aisha Farooqui, Consul General Houston said that she

was proud of the Pakistani American community’s efforts to reach out and help not just

the Pakistani families but all the other communities in Houston.

The Consulate has made efforts to remain engaged and accessible to the

community during this crisis. Emergency contact numbers of Consulate staff have been

disseminated for facilitation of community members on the official website of the

Consulate as well as circulated through twitter and facebook,

The Consulate resumed working since Monday, 28 August 2017 for consular

services.

The Consulate is also leading the effort for coordinating relief work

for affected members of our community as well as for the wider Houstonian community

by liaising with diverse Pakistani American community leaders and community

organizations such as Pakistan Association of Greater Houston (PAGH), Houston-Karachi

Sister City association, Islamic Society of Houston etc.

Focal points have been set up for distribution and supply of dry ration

boxes, including at Pakistan Centre which is centrally located enabling needy communities

and families to obtain free food boxes.

This food supply distribution point commenced on 29 August catering to

not only Pakistani community in need but also other communities in the vicinity.

Community members have pooled resources for a joint relief effort including Mr. Javaid

Anwer in Midlands, Mr. Amir Makhani in Dallas, Mr. Shahzad Bashir in Houston and many

more individuals and associations.

The Consulate in collaboration with Pakistani American Doctors

association, APPNA, an association of Pakistani doctors, is also establishing a mini clinic at

Pakistan Centre for emergency medical attention to needy community members.

Moreover, APPNA has also deployed volunteer doctors at main shelters in

the city for urgent medical assistance to the affectees. Moreover, they are also

partnering in supply of essential items to those needing immediate assistance in city

shelters.

APPNA Executive committee also announced a donation of USD 10,000 to

implement their relief assistance to the needy members of our community as well as

wider Houstonian community.