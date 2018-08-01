Pakistan Ambassador to USA sees more US investment, trade soon

KARACHI, Aug 01 (APP):More United States companies will soon come in Pakistan and various steps were being taken to boost the bilateral trade, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to US, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui.

He was talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington. Former Chief Executive Officer of Trade Development of Pakistan, and Chairman, United Business Group in FPCCI, S.M.Muneer led the delegation, which also included Chairman, UBG Canada Chapter Naveed Bokhari and Noor Ahmed Khan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador said that he had found positivity in American people’s attitude for Pakistan and that his meeting with US President, his desire that the economic, political and diplomatic relations between US and Pakistan should improve further, FPCCI release here on Wednesday said.

US Government had already announced to maintain very good working relations with newly government in Pakistan, he re-affirmed.

He said efforts were being made to get the duties reduced on the goods exported from Pakistan.

” On this issue, Pakistan mission in Washington was busy in dialogue with the concerned US authorities,” he said adding that America was a big importer of Pakistani products. That is why, every possible step was being taken to get easy access for Pakistani goods to US markets and to increase the bilateral trade.

He suggested that a large FPCCI delegation, comprising leading exporters and importers, should visit USA to find buyers and sellers here.

” I shall also try to motivate American business persons to visit Pakistan for the same,” he said.

Leader of the delegation S.M.Muneer congratutlated Ali Jehangir Siddiqui on his appointment as the Ambassador in Washington and expressed confidence that Mr Siddiqui would prove a very successful diplomat, who would further strengthen US-Pakistan relations especially the economic ones.