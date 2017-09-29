Pakistan Ambassador presents credentials to Queen of Denmark

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to the Kingdom
of Denmark Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi Friday presented his credentials
to Queen of Denmark Margrethe II in a ceremony at Fredensborg
Palace.
The Ambassador was taken by state coach to the Palace where he
was received by the Lord Chamberlain. He then inspected the Guard of
Honour. Ambassador Gardezi was accompanied by his spouse and Zain ul
Abidin, First Secretary at the Pakistan Embassy, Copenhagen on the
occasion.
During audience with the Queen, Ambassador Gardezi conveyed
best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to
Queen and people of Denmark.
He affirmed the desire to further strengthen political,
economic and people-to-people relations with Denmark. Welcoming the
Ambassador, Queen expressed warm feelings regarding Pakistan which
she had visited in early 1960s and conveyed her best wishes to the
President of Pakistan.
Before being appointed as Ambassador to Denmark, Gardezi was
serving as Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia Pacific) in the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In his career of over 30 years,
Ambassador Gardezi has dealt with multilateral as well as bilateral
diplomacy; he earlier served in Pakistan Missions in the UK (twice),
US and India.
