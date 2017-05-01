Pakistan Ambassador in Oman calls on Higher Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Sultanate of Oman, Ali Javed called on Omani Minister of Higher Education, Dr Rawiyah bin Saud al-Busaidiyah.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Minister appreciated the services rendered by Pakistanis in Oman.

Emphasizing higher education and research in social development, she expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support in Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Commercial and Islamic Banking, IT and other sectors, according to a message received here from Oman on Monday.

The Minister fondly recalled her past participation in the Organization of Islamic Conference Standing Committee on Scientific & Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) headquartered in Islamabad and appreciated the level of bilateral understanding.

She also praised the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan for professionalism & functions.

In the meeting that lasted an hour, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in field of Higher Education and Student Exchange were discussed.

The Minister proposed further discussion on bilateral cooperation in Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Council of Education of Oman.

Thanking the Minister for her kind sentiments and support for Pakistani institutions, the Ambassador accorded a briefing on developments in bilateral exchanges between political and parliamentary leadership including visit by Chairman of State Council to Islamabad.

He thanked the Minister for her support to formalize cooperation between HEC Pakistan and Council of Education Oman.

Naming Quaid-e-Azam and National University of Science & Technology Islamabad, King Edward, Agha Khan, Bahauddin Zakria Medical Universities of Lahore, Karachi and Bahawalpur and Khyber Medical College of Peshawar and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute for IT, Institute of Business Administration Karachi, Lahore University of Management Sciences, National College of Arts Lahore as well as Balochistan University of IT Engineering & Management Sciences (BUITEMS) and Agriculture University Faisalabad, the Ambassador observed that Pakistani institutions are meeting modern day challenges.

There are 263,043 Pakistanis in Oman while Pakistan School System has 7 branches (6000 students) across the Sultanate, whereas a branch each of Pakistan-based Beacon House Schools System (600 students), City School (400 students) and 10 branches of American Lycetuff (1000 students) are successfully imparting quality education in Oman.