Pakistan always support efforts for peace, development in Afghanistan: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees
Zakria on Monday said that Pakistan had always supported
initiatives for peace and development in Afghanistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects are instrumental for
progress in the region.
Pakistan wants economic development in Afghanistan and for
this, it will continue to play role to maintain peace in the
region, he said.
To a question about Kashmir, he said that Pakistan had
highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all important forum.
The members participated in foreign ministers conference
held recently in Abid Jan, had condemned the Indian atrocities in
the Occupied Kashmir, FO Spokesman said.
To another question he said that Prime Minister of Pakistan
had apprised the United Nation General Assembly about the plight
of Kashmiri people.
He said that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic,
political and moral support for Kashmir cause.