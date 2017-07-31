Pakistan always support efforts for peace, development in Afghanistan: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees

Zakria on Monday said that Pakistan had always supported

initiatives for peace and development in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects are instrumental for

progress in the region.

Pakistan wants economic development in Afghanistan and for

this, it will continue to play role to maintain peace in the

region, he said.

To a question about Kashmir, he said that Pakistan had

highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all important forum.

The members participated in foreign ministers conference

held recently in Abid Jan, had condemned the Indian atrocities in

the Occupied Kashmir, FO Spokesman said.

To another question he said that Prime Minister of Pakistan

had apprised the United Nation General Assembly about the plight

of Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic,

political and moral support for Kashmir cause.