Pakistan always condemns attrocities on innocent Kashmiris: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Human Rights, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Roshan Khursheed Bharucha Friday said Pakistan always condemned atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir.

Indian troops were committing state terrorism and killing and injured many innocent Kashmiris, she said talking to a news channel.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and cruelties on innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters, she said United Nation (UN) had dispatched a delegation to observe the situation in the Occupied Kashmir. The Observer team reported that India was misguiding the UN and involved in massive human rights violation.

Roshan Khursheed said people of Kashmir were struggling to get their right to self-determination and continuing their indigenous movement.

Regarding the general election, she said the elections would be held on their stipulated time.

Commenting on Afghan refugees, she said these refugees were present in Pakistan since 1970 and they should go back to their country, she added.

She advised that visa should be introduced for Afghan refugees to easily come and go back to their country with legal documents.

To a question, she said there was need to bring more progress for the people of the country.

She said opportunities had been given to women in all sectors of the country and in Thar, a few female were driving heavy trucks as well. Education had brought change in the country, she observed.

The minister, who was also holding portfolio of Railways said that railways was a communication source of poor people. “I had visited locomotive factories and satisfied with the performance of the staffers.”

She said remodeling of many railway stations were underway to enhance their beauties.