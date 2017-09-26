Pakistan allocates $4.5ml to launch snow leopard protection programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Pakistan has allocated an

amount of 4.5 million dollars to launch multi-year snow

leopard protection programme in Gilgit-Baltistan region

next year.

“An amount of 4.5 million dollars had been

approved for a multi-year snow leopard protection and

the programme would be launched next year in Gilgit-

Baltistan region,” said an official of Ministry of

Climate Change while talking to APP.

He said that the snow leopard conservation efforts

in Pakistan dated back to the early 70’s with the

government endorsement of provincial wildlife acts.

The efforts further picked up in 1990’s when the

Snow Leopard Trust initiated its interventions in the

country, he added.

He also recalled that Pakistani government also

supported and endorsed the Snow Leopard Conservation

Strategic Plan in 2007 as part of the implementation of

the Snow Leopard Survival Strategy.

Since then many wildlife conservation

organisations in Pakistan had been implementing the snow

leopard conservation action plans, respectively, in the

country by working with the local communities and

government departments, he added.

The Landscape Management Plan of the Karakoram-

Pamir Landscape, which is one of the largest snow

leopard landscapes in the world, is in its final stage

and would be endorsed after review by the GSLEP

Secretariat in a few week’s time.

As a part of efforts to mitigate human-snow

leopard conflict, several measures have been undertaken

in the country, such as: construction of predator-proof

corrals and compensation programmes in the form of

livestock insurance schemes initiated by the provincial

governments in collaboration of non-governmental

organisations.

Snow leopard range in Pakistan spreads across

80,000 square kilometers in the Hindu Kush, Pamir,

Karakoram and Himalayan Mountain Ranges of northern

Pakistan.

An estimated 200-420 snow leopards exist in

Pakistan’s northern mountains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(KPK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK).

However, he said, without slowing down global

warming to stabilise glacial-melt in 20 snow leopard

range countries including Pakistan, habitats of the snow

leopard cannot be protected.

Snow leopards habitats in Pakistan’s north are at

a serious risk of vanishing as glaciers are rapidly

melting because of global warming-induced climate change

impacts.

He said, snow leopard today was fighting for his

survival while glaciers that provide with habitat for

him are vanishing because of climate change.

He said, “With rapidly receding glaciers due to

global warming, the habitat of the snow leopard is fast

vanishing, posing a grave danger to the very survival of

this snow leopard, which is reflection of God’s beauty

in the mountains.”

He was of the view that global efforts for

tackling global warming have suffered a serious blow

with America’s pullout from the historic global climate

change accord.

The agreement, reached at the 21st session of the

Conference of the Parties (COP 21) of the United Nations

Framework Convention on Climate Change, is an historic

accord negotiated in December 2015 by 190 countries

including United States to limit global temperature

increases to no more than 2øC above preindustrial

levels.