Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold high level talks in London

ISLAMABAD, March 15, (APP): Senior Pakistani and Afghan officials are scheduled to meet in London on Wednesday to ease the current tensions, Xinhua reported.

According to Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal the meeting will be held at a time when relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is on its lowest ebb following the last month’s bomb attacks in Pakistan that had killed over 100 people. The attacks were claimed by the Pakistani militant groups, which officials say operate from the Afghan side of the border.

Pakistan closed its main border crossings on Feb. 17 over security concerns, pushing for its longstanding call on Afghanistan to agree on a border monitoring system to stop the cross-border movement of the militants.

“I will join our National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar at the high level Afghanistan-Pakistan meeting to be hosted by the British Government in London tomorrow (Wednesday),” the Afghan ambassador said in a statement.

Pakistan Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, and British National Security Advisor Mark Lyall Grant will attend from Pakistan and Great Britain respectively, Zakhilwal said on his official Facebook.

The meeting will focus on a mechanism for genuine cooperation on fighting terrorism, the current tense bilateral relations and the closures of crossing routes between the two countries, he said.

The British ambassador in Kabul had been involved in efforts to broker the talks between the uneasy neighbors in recent weeks. He had visited Pakistan and met with senior Pakistani leaders.