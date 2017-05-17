RAWALPINDI, May 17 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan on
Wednesday agreed to maintain ceasefire till the consensus on the
issue of border at Chaman was reached.
“One Star Border Flag Meeting was held between
representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan at Friendship Gate
Chaman,” news release of Inter Services Public Relations here said.
Pakistan delegation was led by DIG Frontier Corps
Balochistan and Afghan delegation was led by a Brigadier rank
officer of Afghan Border Police.
“Afghan delegation asked move out of Pakistan troops
presently deployed along International Border in Killi Jahangir and
Killi Luqman before proceeding for census.
Pakistan delegation maintained that Pakistan troops are
deployed along International Border on Pakistan side and shall
remain there. Both sides agreed to maintain ceasefire till
consensus is reached,” the news release added.
Pakistan-Afghanistan to continue ceasefire till consensus at Chaman border
RAWALPINDI, May 17 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan on