Pakistan-Afghanistan to continue ceasefire till consensus at Chaman border

RAWALPINDI, May 17 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan on

Wednesday agreed to maintain ceasefire till the consensus on the

issue of border at Chaman was reached.

“One Star Border Flag Meeting was held between

representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan at Friendship Gate

Chaman,” news release of Inter Services Public Relations here said.

Pakistan delegation was led by DIG Frontier Corps

Balochistan and Afghan delegation was led by a Brigadier rank

officer of Afghan Border Police.

“Afghan delegation asked move out of Pakistan troops

presently deployed along International Border in Killi Jahangir and

Killi Luqman before proceeding for census.

Pakistan delegation maintained that Pakistan troops are

deployed along International Border on Pakistan side and shall

remain there. Both sides agreed to maintain ceasefire till

consensus is reached,” the news release added.