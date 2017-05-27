Pakistan, Afghanistan, China hold first round of trilateral practical cooperation dialogue

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The first round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral

Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Beijing on May 27.

The three sides exchanged in-depth views on trilateral cooperation in a friendly

atmosphere and agreed to promote practical measures for cooperation,said a press

released.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Director General (DG) Mansoor Ahmad Khan

ofPakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General Xiao Qian from Chinese Ministry

of Foreign Affairs and Director General Khalid Payenda of Afghan Ministry of Finance.

The three sides noted that trilateral cooperation among Pakistan,

Afghanistan and China is conducive to peace, stability and development of

Afghanistan and the region.

The three countries appreciated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its benefits

for promoting regional connectivity.

They agreed to advance practical cooperation in various areas so as to promote mutual

benefit and regional economic integration under the framework of the Belt and Road

Initiative.

The three sides agreed to organize workshops, seminars and different

forums.

China and Pakistan will explore trilateral cooperation in areas of

infrastructure, energy, education, health, agriculture, human resource training and

capacity building based on the needs of Afghanistan and according to China and

Pakistan’s respective assistance programmes for Afghanistan.

The three sides highly appreciated the outcome of discussions and agreed to make the

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue a regular forum.