ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The first round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral
Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Beijing on May 27.
The three sides exchanged in-depth views on trilateral cooperation in a friendly
atmosphere and agreed to promote practical measures for cooperation,said a press
released.
The Dialogue was co-chaired by Director General (DG) Mansoor Ahmad Khan
ofPakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General Xiao Qian from Chinese Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Director General Khalid Payenda of Afghan Ministry of Finance.
The three sides noted that trilateral cooperation among Pakistan,
Afghanistan and China is conducive to peace, stability and development of
Afghanistan and the region.
The three countries appreciated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its benefits
for promoting regional connectivity.
They agreed to advance practical cooperation in various areas so as to promote mutual
benefit and regional economic integration under the framework of the Belt and Road
Initiative.
The three sides agreed to organize workshops, seminars and different
forums.
China and Pakistan will explore trilateral cooperation in areas of
infrastructure, energy, education, health, agriculture, human resource training and
capacity building based on the needs of Afghanistan and according to China and
Pakistan’s respective assistance programmes for Afghanistan.
The three sides highly appreciated the outcome of discussions and agreed to make the
China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue a regular forum.
Pakistan, Afghanistan, China hold first round of trilateral practical cooperation dialogue
