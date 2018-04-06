Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to achieve objectives of regional security

KABUL, Afghanistan, Apr 06 (APP):Prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan president Muhammad Ashraf Ghani Friday agreed on achieving the common aim of regional security through connectivity.

They agreed during delegation level talks which were held in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere. Afghan president welcomed the prime minister and members of Pakistani delegation.

Prime Minister Abbasi thanked the Afghan president for the warm hospitality and extended an invitation to president Ghani to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Later, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani offered Jumma prayers at Arg mosque.