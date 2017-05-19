Pakistan adopts international standards for performance evaluation

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Pakistan has become first country in

South Asia to start the performance measurement of the Department of

Auditor General of Pakistan as per international standards.

According to a press release issued here Friday, Pakistan had

adopted Performance Measurement Framework (PMF), developed by the

International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

For first time since its establishment, the department in

collaboration with World Bank (WB) has started the process of self-

assessment of its performance.

During a workshop organized by the World Bank DAGP

participants did a self assessment against the checklist as a first

step in working with the Performance Measurement Framework.

The workshop outcomes included sharing challenges that SAI

Pakistan faces in meeting all the prerequisites and that the AGP

faces in developing strategies to move SAI towards effectively

complying with the ISSAI framework.

With the adoption of Performance Measurement Framework, the

SAI Pakistan will not only measure its own performance but will also

be able to participate in its own Peer Reviews and External Reviews

as well as peer reviews and external reviews of other SAIs.

Performance Measurement of SAI Pakistan will enable it to

apply the INTOSAI Framework on Communicating and Promoting the Value

and Benefits of Supreme Audit Institutions to enhance the

credibility of SAIs and improve the lives of citizens.

It will also increase public knowledge of the work and role of

SAIs and their added value through ongoing awareness-raising

activities.

The results of Performance Measurement exercise will be shared

with public and stakeholders in due course of time.