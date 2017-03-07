Pakistan addressing challenges, progressing everyday: Baligur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): State Minister for Interior, Balig ur Rehman has said that Pakistan was addressing the challenges and moving towards progress in every passing day.

Talking to a news channel, he said that Pakistan stock exchange, and other indicators had shown upward trend.

He said that all the national institutions were working on right direction.

To a question regarding cross border terrorist activities, he said that Pakistan had demanded Afghanistan to take measures for curbing terrorist groups re-emerging from Afghan sides.

He lauded the Pakistan Armed forces for sacrificing their lives for safeguarding the country’s borders.

To another question regarding final match, he said that it was the victory of Pakistani nation to organize the match peacefully.