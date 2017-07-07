Pakistan, ADB celebrate 50-year of ties with pledge to expand partnership

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar

and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Wencai Zhang joined federal ministers, diplomats, senior government officials, ADB staff,

and representatives of the development community to celebrate ADB’s

50th Anniversary at a reception here on Thursday night.

The event included a panel discussion on “What’s Next-

Supporting Pakistan’s Development Agenda,” the country launch

of the ADB history book Banking on the Future of Asia and the

Pacific-50 Years of Asian Development Bank, the presentation of

a short video about ADB in Pakistan, and the unveiling of a

commemorative postage stamp.

“Over the last 50 years, ADB has helped upgrade vital

infrastructure, promote private sector development, improve

public sector management and financial markets, foster social

protection, and develop agriculture sector, as well provided

emergency assistance,” said Zhang. “Together we have overcome

many development challenges; together we are committed to

expanding our partnership to reduce poverty and increase

prosperity of the people of Pakistan.”

The anniversary event, jointly organized by ADB’s Pakistan

Resident Mission and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) of the

Ministry of Finance, was kicked off by welcome remarks from ADB

Country Director Xiaohong Yang, detailing key development milestones

during the last 5 decades.

Pakistan was a founding member of ADB in 1966. ADB’s first

assistance for Pakistan was approved in 1968 to help small- and

medium-scale industries. Since then, ADB has been one of Pakistan’s

largest development partners, providing more than $29.5 billion in

loans, technical assistance, and grants as of 31 December 2016.

In the panel discussion, moderated by ADB Senior Adviser

Werner Liepach, Senator Dar and Mr. Zhang discussed key lessons

from Pakistan’s development experience with Tariq Bajwa, Former

Secretary Finance, Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director,

Sustainable Development Policy Institute Pakistan; and Ghalib

Nishtar, President and CEO of the Khushhali Bank.

The Finance Minister outlined Pakistan’s economic direction

and key achievements while underscoring the country’s tremendous

development potential as a future economic powerhouse.

The history book launched is the first comprehensive and

definitive account of ADB’s 50-year history. Written by Australian

National University academic Peter McCawley, a former Executive

Director of ADB and former Dean of the ADB Institute, the book

details how ADB has responded to Asia’s challenges and evolved

in the context of the changing international development agenda.

The commemorative postage stamp is issued by Pakistan

Post to mark ADB and Pakistan’s 50-year of partnering for

development.

The 8-rupee postage stamp features the ADB-50 insignia

and is inspired by the blue of ADB’s logo and the green of

Pakistan’s national flag.

During his visit, Mr. Zhang also met with senior government

officials to discuss Pakistan’s development priorities. In Lahore,

the ADB Vice-President discussed ADB operations with Shahbaz Sharif,

Chief Minister of the Punjab province and visited Sundar Industrial

Estate and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in

Lahore.