Pakistan achieves unparalleled successes against terrorism in last four years: Interior Minister

BEIJING, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan has achieved unparalleled

successes against terrorism in the last four years and will be happy to share its experiences with other countries.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Interior & PDR Ahsan

Iqbal during his visit to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretariat, said a statement received here on Thursday.

He met with Secretary General SCO Dr Rashid Alimov and said Pakistan was very pleased to be part of SCO community and looks forward to play an active role in the forum for promoting peace and stability in the region.

He said CPEC envisaged to connect member states through

transportation, infrastructure for greater economic integration and cooperation.

Asia was the future of world’s economy for which member countries could play important role by minimizing conflicts and promoting cooperation, he maintained.

Peace in Afghanistan, the minister said, was important for

stability of the region and regional countries could play important role for supporting stability in Afghanistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said drug trafficking was a menace in the region and countries of the region had to collaborate for protecting its youth from this menace.

He said Pakistan was promoting learning of Chinese and

Russian language so that it could play an important role in SCO community. The member states had young population for which cooperation in higher education could play an important role, he added.

Pakistan wanted to benefit from science education in China,

Russia and other member countries. We need to relax visa regimes for greater people to people contact,” he maintained.

Dr Rashid Alimov Secretary General SCO said SCO was pleased to have Pakistan as member and hopes benefit from Pakistan’s contribution.