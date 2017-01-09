Pakistan achieves successes in war against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that Pakistan had achieved immense successes in the war against terrorism which were highly appreciated and acknowledged at national and international levels.

Talking to a private news channel, he said terrorism was an issue of all the countries and stressed the need for collective efforts to completely eliminate the menace.

The minister said Pakistan’s valiant armed forces had been successfully combating war against terrorism. The terrorist incidents had diminished to a great extent due to the steps and prudent policies of the present government, he added.

He said several operations were also conducted in Punjab as well to flush out terrorists from the province.

National Action Plan (NAP) was yielding results in elimination of terrorism from the country, he said and added that more work was needed to fully implement the NAP.

Khawaja Asif said that registration of seminaries in the country was a remarkable and praiseworthy step of the government.

To a query, he said Pakistan had set a great example in the world through hosting Afghan refugees. Pakistan had always tried for peace and stability of Afghanistan, he maintained.

He said Afghanistan had been facing internal issues due to which peace could not be restored in true spirit.

To another question, he strongly condemned the cruelties on Muslims in world and Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had always talked about unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Commenting on the Panama Papers case, he said all the reservations would be removed after the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Replying to a question, the minister said several mega energy projects would be completed in the country.