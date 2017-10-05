Pakistan achieved unprecedented success in war against terror: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Minister for Education Baligh-ur-Rehman

Thursday said Pakistan had achieved unprecedented success in war against

terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said armed forces and civilians

had rendered matchless sacrifices in on-going war and international

community was also acknowledging it.

He said there was visible decline in terror related incidents in the

country due to consolidated efforts of civil and armed institutions. National Action Plan (NAP) was launched to eliminate terrorism and steps were being taken under NAP, he added.

Baligh-ur-Rehman strongly condemned terrorism incident in Jhal Magsi,

Balochistan and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives there.

To a question, he said role of all the institutions and government

was defined in the constitution and they should work in their domain.