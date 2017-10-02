Pakistan achieved many successes in war against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said Pakistan Armed forces had achieved many successes in war against terrorism.

The military operations launched during the period of

present government remained successful, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the National Action Plan (NAP) was made to wipe out

terrorists from the country.

To a question regarding election reforms bill, he said

Nawaz Sharif, who hold a big vote bank and thrice elected prime minister of this country, would be able to become Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) President.

He said the democratic system was strengthening in the

country.

To another question regarding his upcoming visit to United

States, the foreign minister said Pakistan would clear its

position in the meeting.

Replying to a question, he said Indian people had

elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was involved in human rights violations and killing of Muslims.

Commenting on high officials meeting with Afghan government, Khawaja M Asif said Pakistan had provided list of the elements involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.