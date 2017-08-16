Pakistan accords priority to ties with UAE: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday

said Pakistan accords priority to its ties with the United Arab

Emirates and said there was a need to further the legacy of Sheikh

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in this regard.

Talking to outgoing Ambassador of UAE Essa Abdullah Al Basha

Al-Noaimi who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said

Pakistan was the biggest target of terrorism in the region but by

the grace of Almighty Allah this menace had been largely overcome.

He hoped that it would speed up economic activity in the country.

The president said strong Pakistan-UAE ties were a result of

the vision of founder of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and

emphasized the need to further enhance bilateral relations by

seeking guidance from his vision.

He said Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a sincere friend

of Pakistan and noted with pleasure that his successor Sheikh

Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan was further bringing the two countries

closer to each other by following in his footsteps.

Commending the services of the outgoing ambassador, the

president said he had worked for further deepening the relations

between the two countries.

He hoped that his successor would also work on the

same lines.

He conveyed his goodwill message and best

wishes for the leadership of UAE.

He appreciated that both countries were cooperating

with each other in different areas and called for further enhancing

this cooperation to benefit from the capability and expertise of

each other.