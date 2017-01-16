Pakistan accords importance to its relations with US to counter terrorism: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and accords importance to its relations with US, particularly cooperation in counter-terrorism and regional stability.

This was stated by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a meeting with Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) General Joseph L Votel at GHQ on Monday.

The matters of mutual professional interest with special focus on security situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa highlighted the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with US, particularly cooperation in counter-terrorism and regional stability.

The COAS said that Pakistan supports and looks forward to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

With reference to recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and follow up rhetoric from certain factions implicating Pakistan, COAS said that blame game is detrimental to enduring peace and stability.

The COAS highlighted that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan.

He expressed his commitment to work in close coordination with Afghanistan and US led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for improved security environment in Pak – Afghan border region.

In this regard he emphasized requirement of Pak -Afghan bilateral border security and intelligence sharing mechanisms.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

General Joseph L Votel, emphasized the need for continued and meaningful engagement between all stakeholders involved in peace and stability of Afghanistan.

He supported the views of COAS on inclusive reconciliation in Afghanistan through an Afghan owned and Afghan led process.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honor to the visiting dignitary.

General Joseph L Votel also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.