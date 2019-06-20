ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan accorded great importance to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and all the efforts were being made to further streamline and improve coordination at all levels, specially when the CPEC project had entered into its second phase with inclusion of critical areas such as agriculture and socio-economic development.

He was talking to Ms. Zhao Baige, Vice Chair of the 12th NPC Foreign Affairs Committee, Chair of the Advisory Committee of Belt & Road Initiative International Think Tank of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Chair of Advisory Committee of CASS-RDI, who called on him at the PM Office.

The prime minister while welcoming the delegation said that it was a matter of great satisfaction to note that all-weather and time-tested Pak-China friendship was transforming into a robust economic partnership.