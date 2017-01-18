Pakistan a secure destination for foreign investors: PM

DAVOS, (Switzerland) Jan 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan was the new attractive destination for foreign investors that offered security and attractive returns.
The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with
Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Jose Vinals
here on the sidelines of the 47th World Economic Forum.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan had made a remarkable
recovery and all its economic indicators were positive.
The CEO Standard Chartered Bank said Pakistan was an important
partner of Standard Chartered Bank and said the Bank was working
with Chinese banks on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
He said his bank was also working on the improvement of the
Small and Medium Enterprises.
Jose said the profile of Pakistan had gone up significantly
and added the economic matrix was moving in the right direction.
He mentioned that there was lot of positivity in the country
and appreciated that the confidence of investors has gone up and
country’s image had improved with the successful completion of the
IMF program.
He said the SC bank was also happy with the progress made by
Pakistan in security and energy sectors.
He said Standard Chartered Bank was working in Pakistan for
past several decades and was improving its banking products and
going in for digitisation. He said the bank has also improved upon
its consumer banking sector.
The Prime Minister held a series of back to back meetings with
the heads of various other corporations and urged them to expand
their operations in the country.
