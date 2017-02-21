Pakistan a safe country for foreign mountaineers: Uzma

ISLAMABAD Feb 21 (APP): Pakistani female mountaineer Uzma Yousaf who has become the first-ever female mountaineer to summit the 5098 meter Rush Peak, Gilgit- Baltistan in winter Tuesday termed Pakistan a safe country for foreign mountaineers to visit here.

Uzma started her expedition on February 2 and waved Pakistani flag on summit of Rush Peak on February 8. “The whole expedition I performed was on my own. I got no financial or any other facilitation from anyone,” she said.

Talking about her Rush Peak summit, she said that we started on February 5 from Hoper Glacier (Bualtar Glacier) and set our camp after crossing second Glacier Barpur.

The base camp was setup at “Rush Lake”, one of the world’s highest alpine lakes.Uzma Yousaf said there is nothing women cannot do in Pakistan. “Our women have great potential and can perform any task,” she said.