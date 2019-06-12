LONDON Jun 12 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan was a preferred source of software developers,programmers, designers and Business Process Outreaching (BPO) Specialists and ranked third most financially attractive location in the world for offshore services.

He stated this while speaking as a key note speaker at “Tech Pakistan 2019 initiative, the next big opportunity” here at Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday evening.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, joined by Seers Digital Group and Retail Direct Group took initiative to formally become a participant of London Tech Week – an annual feature that attracts 55,000 tech-loving people with a social media outreach of 297 million.