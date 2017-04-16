Pakisatn expresses condolence over loss of life in Iran

ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP): The Government and the people of

Pakistan offer their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the

brotherly Government and people of Iran at the tragic loss of life caused by heavy rains, flash floods and consequent landslides that have hit the Iranian provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Kordestan, and Zanjan.

A Foreign Office statement said : “We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, injured and the affectees of this natural calamity.”

It said “Our prayers are with those who are still missing as a result of this natural disaster. We pray for their early and safe recovery.”