Pak youth to visit Japan under Japan-SAARC network programme

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31(APP): A delegation of seven Pakistani High School

Students along with their one supervisor and four youths working in the energy sector will be visiting Japan on the invitation by the Government of Japan from February 5 to 14, 2017 under the “Japan-SAARC Network Program of People to- People Exchange (JENESYS).

A total of 96 youths from SAARC member states, 12 persons each state, who are expected to play an active and important role in the various fields in future will participate in this short term Japanese government’s invitation program.

JENESYS is a youth exchange programme between Japan and SAARC countries initiated to reaffirm and strengthen mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries.

This programme also aims to promote participants capacity building in a

manner that would be conductive to the development of the SAARC member countries.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan ,Takashi Kurai, Tuesday handed over

travel documents to the selected youth from Pakistan at an orientation ceremony held at the Embassy of Japan.

Ambassador Kurai while speaking to the students said that

people-to-people exchange programme is a very good platform to bring the people of two countries further closer.

Under this programme, participants will be given opportunities to deepen their understanding on Japan’s cutting-edge high technologies and its support for local and creative industries, experience Japan’s traditional culture, and communicate with local people.

The students will also get an opportunity to visit the energy sector to

observe how Japan is efficiently meeting its energy needs while protecting its nature and environment.

This programme is expected to develop mutual understanding among youths in Japan and SAARC countries.

Under the JENESYS Program announced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 77 Pakistani high school and university students were sent to Japan in 2013 where as 82 students visited Japan in 2014. From January to March 2016, 28 Pakistani students and youths have visited Japan under this programme.