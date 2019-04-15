LAHORE, Apr 15 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan mas-wrestling team for winning two gold medals and a bronze in Arnold Classic Mas-Wrestling Championship held at Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Salman Aqeel Butt of Lahore clinched gold medal in 80-kg category, Rehman Raza of Gujranwala grabbed gold medal in 105-kg category and Gujranwala’s Asim Qayyum fetched bronze in 90-kg class contest.

In a greeting message here on Monday, Nadeem Sarwar said young wrestlers Salman Aqeel Butt, RehmanRaza and Asim Qayyum made the entire nation proud by bringing laurels to the country in international competition.

“The medal-winning performance of wrestlers is the outcome of their strenuous efforts and dedication,” he added.