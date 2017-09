Pak wrestler clinch gold in Commonwealth C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Pakistani wrestler Nooh Datagir Butt clinched

a gold medal in the Commonwealth Youth Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships at Gold Coast City, Australia.

According to Amjid Amin Butt, Honorary Secretary, Pakistan

Weightlifting Federation, Nooh (+105kg) also clinched a silver medal

in the championship.

He said till now Pakistan has won four medals in the championship.