Pak-World XI series: DG SBP inspect CCTV control room

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman on Monday inspected Sports Board Punjab’s CCTV Control Room in Nishtar Park Sports Complext, ahead of the beginning of Pakistan-World XI T20 series.

Briefing the media about the functioning of CCTV Control Room system

Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman said as many as 92 CCTV cameras are functional in Nishtar Park Sports Complex to make it a perfect foolproof security system.

“Every nook and cranny of Nishtar Park Sports Complex is in the range of

CCTV cameras. Every movement in and outside Gaddafi Stadium will also be observed through modern CCTV cameras,” he explained.

He informed the media that LESCO high-ups have confirmed that there will

be no load-shedding in Nishtar Park Sports Complex during the Pakistan-World XI series till Sept 15. “Sports Board Punjab has also made alternative arrangements in the shape of generators and UPS with a back-up of 15 hours,” he added.

“An Emergency Response Centre has also been established at National

Hockey Stadium for Pak-World XI T20 series. The officers from all the departments will be present at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any untoward situation during the high-profile World XI series.”

DG SBP said that a 20-bed makeshift hospital has also been established

at National Hockey Stadium for the tour of World XI. “The temporary hospital is equipped with facilities of blood bank and operation theatre.

“The Punjab govt will provide best facilities to cricket lovers during the high-profile World XI tour,” he added.